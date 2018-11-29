New ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Featurette Breaks Down The Movie’s Characters

When Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits cinemas next month, it’ll introduce a slew of Spider-Man-theme characters to mainstream audiences. Though Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen have been fan-favorite characters of comic book readers for years, they have yet to be introduced on the silver screen in some shape, way, or form.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere in theaters, Sony Pictures Animation released a short featurette internationally that breaks down some of the characters that will be seen in the feature film. Among the characters included, and their respective voice actors, include Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nic Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Peter Porker himself, Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the featurette, Moore — the movie’s lead — describes the movie as “totally unique,” a fact most of us would agree on after seeing the trailers and television spots of the film.

The featurette the introduces Johnson’s Peter Parker and the voice actor explains his role in the film.

“There are many different spider heroes across the Spider-Verse,” Johnson explained. “This movie is about Miles Morales and my character helps him come into his own.”

Nobody on the cast has a bigger month ahead that Hailee Steinfeld. Not only will she be the lead in Paramount’s Transformers-spinoff Bumblee, she’ll see her first-ever voice acting role hit the silver screen in Into The Spider-Verse.

“Gwen Stacy is the spectacular Spider-Gwen,” Steinfeld said of her character. “Gwen is a strong female hero and a natural leader.”

As expected, Cage described his take on Spider-Man Noir as “hard-boiled,” saying his character is the edgiest of the bunch. Although Peni Parker doesn’t have powers of her own, she pilots the Sp//dr armor, technology that was originally created by her father in the Edge of Spider-verse comics.

“Penny pilots the mech suit against villains across the Spider-Verse with robot powered strength,” Glenn reflected.

Last but not least, the film’s primary antagonist will be voice by X-Men Origins alum Liev Schreiber, who offered the closing remarks of the featurette.

“What’s cool about this one in the Spider-Verse is that anyone can be Spider-Man,” Schreiber reflected.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14th.