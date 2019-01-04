‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Director Reveals His Favorite Character in the Film

2018 was the year of superhero movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the dark horse that surprised viewers at the end of the year by becoming one of the highest rated films the genre has ever seen.

Well, now you can learn even more about the film with the newest hardcover book Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Official Movie Special. This new collector’s guide includes exclusive content which features “behind-the-scenes images, art, and much more”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with one of the film’s three directors, Bob Persichetti, the creative revealed who is favorite character in the film was, and it might surprise you.

“I’m going to veer away from the obvious answers of Miles, Peter, or Gwen and choose Miles’ Uncle, Aaron Davis, the younger brother of Miles’ father, Jefferson Davis,” Persichetti replied. “Uncle Aaron is voiced by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and he has a hugely important role in Miles ascension as Spider-Man.”

Ali previously won an Oscar for Moonlight in 2017. Spider-Verse wasn’t the actor’s first foray into Marvel. He also played Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes on Luke Cage. You can catch the actor next in the upcoming third season of True Detective and in Robert Rodriguez’s newest film, Alita: Battle Angel.

Spider-Verse is the first film directed by Persichetti, which he did alongside Peter Ramsey (director of Rise of the Guardians) and Rodney Rothman (director of the upcoming 21 Jump Street spin-off). Persichetti co-wrote The Little Prince back in 2015 and has worked in the animation department on films dating back to Hercules in 1997. Other notable works include Mulan, Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Shrek 2.

When it comes to the final product of Spider-Verse, Persichetti is extremely satisfied with the way the movie turned out.

“I’m feeling very proud of what we accomplished, both narratively and visually. I really feel those two aspects of our film surprise, support and strengthen each other in a way we couldn’t have predicted,” he explained.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows multiple versions of the friendly neighborhood hero, including the iconic Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson). The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Lily Tomlin, Kathryn Hahn, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez.

You can catch the movie in theaters now!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Official Movie Special is currently available to buy on Amazon!