‘Spider-Verse’: Here’s How Hailee Steinfeld Could Look As Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might be all about Miles Morales, but the lead does share his spotlight with a few big names. After all, Spider-Gwen is a big player in the much-loved film, and one artist just shared their take on how the heroine would look in real life.

So, if anyone ever needed to see Hailee Steinfeld suit up as Spider-Gwen for real, your wish was just granted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, an artist known as BossLogic stepped out with a poster combining Steinfeld and Gwen Stacy. As the actress voices the heroine in the film, it was not a stretch seeing how well the award-winning actress suited Spider-Gwen.

“I thought it would be fun to turn Hailee Steinfeld into Spider-Gwen,” the artist wrote.

As you can see above, the drawing is an impressive one. Steinfeld is given a new hairdo as her signature dark locks are cut and bleached to mirror the shaved look Gwen rocks in the movie. With an eyebrow piercing added for good measure, Steinfeld is seen glowing in this makeover, and she pulls off Spider-Gwen’s iconic suit with ease.

While plenty of fans may want to see Steinfeld take up the live-action role for real, her work with Gwen is far from over. The success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is undeniable, and a spin-off has already been ordered for Gwen. In a recent interview, Steinfeld opened up about the honor she felt playing the hero, and she is down to (sort of) suit up as Spider-Gwen whenever called.

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

So, would you like to see a live-action take on Spider-Gwen some day…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.