‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Fans Troll Pixar Over Its ‘Incredibles 2’ Oscars Post

Fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aren’t impressed with Incredibles 2‘s chances at the Academy Awards.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Incredibles 2 are both nominated for this year’s Academy Award for Animated Feature Film. The official Disney-Pixar Twitter account tweeted a quote from a review in Rolling Stone to make its “For Your Consideration” case.

“‘Incredibles 2 is Both Super and Subversive’ ROLLING STONE, Peter Travers. For Your Consideration – Best Animated Feature” the account tweeted.

In any other year, superhero fans would be in Incredibles 2‘s corner. Disney-Pixar has a significant fan following and the sequel to The Incredibles has been anticipated for years.

But this isn’t any other year. This is the year that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened in theaters. Marvel in general and Spider-Man specifically have fan followings that outstrip Pixar’s own. Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse opened to near-universal acclaim from fans and critics. Fans found the perfect means of expressing their questioning ofIncredibles 2‘s chances of Academy Awards victory. It’s an animated GIF straight out of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that shows Spider-Man looking confused.

The GIF has been used hundreds of times in response to Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 tweet. Go scroll for yourself to see the deluge.

In Pixar’s defense, it has reason to be confident. The studio has scored 19 Academy Awards since its creation. That includes nine Best Animated Feature victories, one of them for the original The Incredibles.

Incredibles 2 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aren’t the only nominees in the category. Other nominees include: Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai, and Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse already had a huge awards night at the Annie Awards. The film swept up seven awards, including Best Animated Feature. At the box office, the film has earned $354 million worldwide.

A Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is already in the works, as well as a spinoff focusing on Spider-Gwen. Titled Spider-Women, the film will also feature Spider-Woman and Silk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings onto Blu-ray in March. Here are all the details on the home release’s special features and exclusives.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters. The Academy Awards air on February 24th.