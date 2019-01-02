Spider-Man Fans Want Leopardon To Join ‘Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might have crept into theaters just before 2018 closed, but its impact will dive deep into 2019. The feature is being largely praised as Spider-Man‘s best ever, and fans are desperate for a sequel already.

Still, they do have demands, and it turns out Leopardon is high up on their lists.

If you head to social media, the buzz for Into the Spider-Verse is thriving, and thousands of fans have started building their perfect sequel. For many, it turns out a Leopardon cameo is necessary to make any sequel successful, and they aren’t backing down from their stance.

For those of you unaware, Leopardon happens to hail from Japan’s iconic Spider-Man TV series. Decades ago, Marvel licensed the Queens hero to Toei Company, and his whacky origins and gun-toting missions have turned him into a cult hit since. While Marvel Comics have largely ignored Japanese Spider-Man, its ‘Spider-Verse’ runs have included Takuya Yamashiro and his massive mecha suit Leopardon. Now, fans are desperate for the pair to show up into a sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, and they think they know how the hero will fit.

After all, Peni Parker’s SP//dr mecha did meet a terrible fate just before her climatic battle in Into the Spider-Verse ended. The heroine might be in the market for a new robot, and the introduction of Leopardon would definitely cheer her up… and give her some unexpected inspiration. There is also the fact that this first film appears to reference Leopardon with a short easter egg. In the movie’s opening scene, fans meet up with Miles Morales as he draws in his bedroom. A following shot reveals an intricate sketch on the boy’s desk, and it appears the soon-to-be hero drew a mecha suit that looks suspiciously similar to Leopardon.

So far, there is no word on what stories the film’s follow ups could explore, but executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller admit Into the Spider-Verse is just the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of story.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord told ComicBook.com late last year. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller added. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

So, do you think Leopardon will make it into the next Spider-Verse film?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

