Miles Morales Becomes Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Extended Scene

A pivotal moment in every iteration of Spider-Man is the moment which they have to put their powers to the test, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse being no different. In a new clip from the film, check out the moment when Miles Morales must embrace his abilities if he wants to survive, seen above.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

While scenes depicting Spider-Man embracing his destiny happen in multiple live-action interpretations of the character, Into the Spider-Verse marks new territory for the Wall-Crawler, not only because it’s an animated film, but also because Miles Morales takes center stage in the adventure. Producers Lord and Miller previously detailed what makes bringing Morales to life so exciting.

“Well, [Sony executives] Amy Pascal and Avi Arad came to us with the idea of doing Spider-Man as an animated movie,” Miller shared with Fandango. “And of course, the first thing you think is, well, doing an animated movie with the source material of a comic book, you can really, really get into the artistry in a way that no live action version of a comic book movie ever did, and that was really exciting. But then we also were really excited to tell the story of Miles Morales. So, first we said, ‘Uh.’ And then we said, ‘We’ll do it, but only if it’s the Miles Morales story.’ And luckily, they were super on board.”

While there are many similarities between the different versions of Spider-Man, the biggest difference is Miles’ family dynamic, which became a major reason the producers chose to focus on this version of the hero for this story.

“Well, to me, it sort of all circles around to his family. He has a very different family than Peter Parker did,” Lord confessed. “First of all, both of his parents are alive, so that’s a huge difference right there. And being able to portray a very grounded family with a mother and father who both want the best for their son, but go about it in different ways. Also an uncle that loves him, but is encouraging him to go down a different path. That whole dynamic is really the center of what the whole movie’s about, and it was really important to us to get right. And it really speaks to Miles trying to figure out who he is and who he’s gonna be, what kind of a person he’s going to become.”

