‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Christmas Teaser Has Fans Worried About Spider-Ham

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse found a pretty adorable way to celebrate the Christmas holiday, but it’s made fans draw a whole lot of bad conclusions.
A short new teaser for the critically-acclaimed animated film was released online, which shows the film’s roster of Spider-people gathering for a holiday selfie.
Happy Holidays from the #SpiderVerse! 🎄🎉 pic.twitter.com/rumeUNNITs— Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 25, 2018
The only problem? Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) can’t be seen in the photo, which has led to fans suggesting some pretty bleak, but hilarious, reasons why. Here are just a few of our favorites.
where is he pic.twitter.com/7Pkl6pWtL0— ❄️? ｒｏｂｉｎ ?❄️ (@robiinya) December 25, 2018
They forgot SpiderHam and it make me mad pic.twitter.com/qwjJwYWZAo— InkCoveredChristmas (@InkCoveredPanda) December 25, 2018
In the oven. pic.twitter.com/W9rorBWr0W— SilvaDour (@dayanno96) December 25, 2018
So I assume spider-ham is the Christmas dinner— BlueXmas (@BlueSpark_YT) December 25, 2018
If anybody wonders what happened with Spider Ham, don’t worry, he was just too small to get in the photo— Bencil the Cat (@BencilCat) December 25, 2018