‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Christmas Teaser Has Fans Worried About Spider-Ham

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse found a pretty adorable way to celebrate the Christmas holiday, but it’s made fans draw a whole lot of bad conclusions.

A short new teaser for the critically-acclaimed animated film was released online, which shows the film’s roster of Spider-people gathering for a holiday selfie.

The only problem? Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) can’t be seen in the photo, which has led to fans suggesting some pretty bleak, but hilarious, reasons why. Here are just a few of our favorites.

They forgot SpiderHam and it make me mad pic.twitter.com/qwjJwYWZAo — InkCoveredChristmas (@InkCoveredPanda) December 25, 2018

So I assume spider-ham is the Christmas dinner — BlueXmas (@BlueSpark_YT) December 25, 2018

