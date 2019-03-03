‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Might Have a Deadpool Easter Egg

The home release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has helped fans find a slew of new Easter eggs hidden in the movie — including one that might reference one of Peter Parker’s most unlikely friends.

Reddit user The_Nunb recently shared a screenshot from the film, in which Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is talking to his parents in his bedroom. Near the doorway, a pendant can be seen on the wall, which is partially covered by a medal on a red lanyard. As some have suggested, this could very well be a nod to the symbol used by Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, some have hypothesized that this could also be a subtle nod to Prowler, who is played by Mahershala Ali in the film. But the red of it all definitely appears to evoke Deadpool in one way or another. Granted, the Marvel legal rights of it all make that a little complicated, with Deadpool currently residing in Fox’s Marvel universe (presumably until the Disney/Fox merger goes through).

This possible nod to Deadpool is far from the most unusual example of Spider-Verse attempting to reference other Marvel universes, as an early version of the film’s script was poised to include Doctor Strange.

“The first draft ended with (Strange),” co-writer Phil Lord revealed in a previous interview. “Oh, that’s right! It ended with him saying, ‘Okay, I have some things to tell you…’ It was the first draft, like three years ago. It ended with Doctor Strange. Literally, the last frame was Doctor Strange, going, ‘Hello.’”

Either way, it seems like Spider-Verse hit quite a home run, as the film is currently celebrating its win of the Best Animated Picture award at the Oscars.

“It’s just great that after three years of work, people are embracing it with the spirit that we hoped they would, and the spirit that we put into it,” co-director Peter Ramsey recently explained. “Because we really cared about this story. I mean we’ve got a crew of, what, 800 people, something like that. And everyone really so deeply cared about telling this story the way that we told it and with the heart that we feel it has. So it’s great that people are actually picking up on that and it means something to them.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently being re-released in theaters, and is available on Digital HD.