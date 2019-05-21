Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Netflix Release Date Announced

A whole crop of viewers will soon be saying “What’s up, danger?” as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is officially headed to Netflix. The streaming juggernaut revealed on Tuesday that Spider-Verse will be arriving on their platform in a little over a month on June 26th.

Come for the awe-inspiring animation style(s), stay for a beautiful story about the importance of family, teamwork, and believing in yourself. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” arrives June 26! pic.twitter.com/dbVFGhnyPO — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2019

Spider-Verse follows the origins of a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who soon realizes that he isn’t the only web-slinger in a massive multiverse. The film also stars Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Bryan Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Liev Schrieber as Kingpin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the time since the film has debuted, it has garnered a slew of awards, including the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. With a proper sequel, a female-centric spinoff, and possible television spinoffs currently in development, it’s safe to say that the world of Spider-Verse is about to be explored even more.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” co-director Bob Perisichetti said at the beginning of this year. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible. There’s one really good story that Rodney has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you from a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.