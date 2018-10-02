‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Fan Points out the Crazy Prices for Greek Food

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has filled quite a lot of fans with joy, but one detail has caught some attention in an economic way.

Twitter user @Da7e recently pointed out a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the new trailer, during the scene where Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) are talking at a Greek restaurant. As it turns out, the bill for the food that Miles and Peter are eating has a pretty hefty bill, retailing at $30,000.

Of course, it’s entirely likely that the bill is some sort of typo or dummy text (as happens in trailers sometimes), and that the price points will be a bit more reasonable once Spider-Verse rolls around in December. But then again, Peter did ask Miles to foot the bill in one of the film’s earlier trailers, which could be played even more for laughs if this bill is accurate.

Either way, the idea of two Spider-Men spending getting $2,000 worth of “Extra Tzatziki” sounds like a math problem waiting to happen.

Puttin an absurd amount of money spent on Greek food aside, it certainly seems like Spider-Verse will put a new twist on Peter and Miles’ relationship, while also introducing it to mainstream audiences.

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

“They both see something special in the other that they don’t necessarily have,” Johnson continued. “So that there’s something about each of them that they’re both Spider-Man but there’s a uniqueness to Peter and a uniqueness to Miles that the other one likes so that they don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then, in the end, they kind of need each other.”

What do you think of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Greek food prices? Let us know in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released on December 14th.