‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producers Tease Donald Glover’s Secret Cameo

While the Internet may never get their dream of seeing Donald Glover (AKA: Childish Gambino) portray a live-action Spider-Man, the creators of the upcoming Spidey film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, might have a surprise that will satiate Glover lovers.

In an interview with Fandango, Chris Miller (producer) and Phil Lord (producer/writer) were asked about a possible cameo by the actor/writer/director/comedian/rapper/producer (his résumé puts all others to shame) in the upcoming animated film.

“…is there a quick shot of Donald Glover in one scene when Miles [Morales] visits his uncle’s apartment?,” asks Fandango.

“It sure looks like him,” teases Lord. Miller adds that he’s not sure if they’re “legally allowed to say,” but Lord expands a little by mentioning Community and the “groundswell of support” that it garnered for a “Spider-Man of color.”

In fact, there might not be a Miles Morales (the central character of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) without Glover. In a season two episode of Community, the actor’s character, Troy Barnes, donned some Spider-Man pajamas, which ultimately launched the campaign for him to play the character. Shortly after, Miles Morales was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, who were influenced by the Community moment.

Morales first joined Marvel Comics in 2011, only about a year after the Community episode, “Anthropology 101,” aired. Since then, Donald Glover has been no stranger to the wide world of Spider-Man content. In 2015, he voiced Morales in two episodes of Ultimate Spider-Man. He also played Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, stealing the two scenes he was in. (Davis will be voiced by Mahershala Ali in Spider-Verse.)

Lord added, “we just thought it was a neat little nod,” but Miller was quick to backtrack the statement.

“It may or may not actually be in the movie,” explained Miller, “You have to watch to find out…” If you’re not lucky enough to glimpse Glover in Spider-Verse, you will definitely be hearing him voice Simba in the upcoming live-action The Lion King. Also, the third season of his television series, Atlanta, will return to FX in 2019.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows multiple versions of the friendly neighborhood hero, including the iconic Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson). The film also stars Shameik Moore (as Miles), Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Lily Tomlin, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez.

Catch Miles Morales and the other Spideys in theaters on December 14, 2018.