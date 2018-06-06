Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking Out Over the ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

This morning, Sony Animation released a breathtaking, full-length trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and fans of the beloved Marvel franchise are in love with what they’re seeing.

Into the Spider-Verse, which sees Miles Morales as the main character, is unlike any Spider-Man movie that has come before, and the fans are noticing. The unique animation style, impeccable casting of the characters, and overall storyline have taken hold of pretty much everyone’s attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who have been anxiously awaiting Mile Morales in a feature film couldn’t be happier with how this film looks.

I’m crying, I can’t believe it. They’re really doing the Spider-Verse, and Miles is leading the charge. We’ve had 20 years of Spider-Man movies but a living, breathing Spider-Man comic book is finally coming to the big screen. https://t.co/MUUkB5HLeD pic.twitter.com/dVDKw4yW1g — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) June 6, 2018

Here are all the reasons why I don’t like the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer pic.twitter.com/x5r07PWI98 — Spectacular Spoiler League (@HallofSpoilers) June 6, 2018

omg, the Spider-Man trailer

It’s SO good!!! — Rena (@vluscinias) June 6, 2018

Since the first Spider-Man movie was released in 2002, we’ve had three different iterations of the franchise on the big screen, combining for a total of six feature films. Those who feel burnt out on the Spider-Man movies have a valid point, but even they were mesmerized by what Into the Spider-Verse has to offer.

Do we need yet another Spider-Man? Based on this trailer, hell yes. pic.twitter.com/K8Qwlh1UNn — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) June 6, 2018

While Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is the main character in the film, fans can’t stop talking about two other casting decisions made in the movie. New Girl star Jake Johnson portraying an older, washed-up version of Peter Parker is certainly one of them.

!!!!!!BIG NICK MILLER TRASH SPIDER TEACHES LIL BABY EXASPERATED MILES SPIDER!!!!!!!!! i am weak 4 this https://t.co/imXMbXDcT4 — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) June 6, 2018

The other, as you can probably guess, revolves around the debut of Spider-Gwen, a character that hadn’t officially been revealed for the film until today. Not only was the appearance of Gwen in the trailer a wonderful surprise for fans, but people are delighted with the decision to cast Bumblee and Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld in the role.

i thought spider-man: into the spider-verse couldn’t get more perfect than this but then i learned hailee steinfeld got cast as spider gwen — 서린 (@snyderesque) June 6, 2018

The whole Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer is great, but this bit made me gasp out loud https://t.co/PICyY1EzRo pic.twitter.com/0giVTS0U0r — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 6, 2018

The discussion surrounding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is almost entirely positive, and it sounds like Sony Animation has a serious hit on its hands.

What did you think of the new Spider-Verse trailer? Let us know by sounding off in the comment section below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters this Christmas.