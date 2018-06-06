Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking Out Over the ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

This morning, Sony Animation released a breathtaking, full-length trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and fans of the beloved Marvel franchise are in love with what they’re seeing.

Into the Spider-Verse, which sees Miles Morales as the main character, is unlike any Spider-Man movie that has come before, and the fans are noticing. The unique animation style, impeccable casting of the characters, and overall storyline have taken hold of pretty much everyone’s attention.

Those who have been anxiously awaiting Mile Morales in a feature film couldn’t be happier with how this film looks.

Since the first Spider-Man movie was released in 2002, we’ve had three different iterations of the franchise on the big screen, combining for a total of six feature films. Those who feel burnt out on the Spider-Man movies have a valid point, but even they were mesmerized by what Into the Spider-Verse has to offer.

While Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is the main character in the film, fans can’t stop talking about two other casting decisions made in the movie. New Girl star Jake Johnson portraying an older, washed-up version of Peter Parker is certainly one of them.

The other, as you can probably guess, revolves around the debut of Spider-Gwen, a character that hadn’t officially been revealed for the film until today. Not only was the appearance of Gwen in the trailer a wonderful surprise for fans, but people are delighted with the decision to cast Bumblee and Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld in the role.

The discussion surrounding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is almost entirely positive, and it sounds like Sony Animation has a serious hit on its hands.

What did you think of the new Spider-Verse trailer? Let us know by sounding off in the comment section below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

