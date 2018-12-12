‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Clip Introduces Spider-Ham

Rather than just one version of the titular web-slinger, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse goes above and beyond, incorporating all sorts of different iterations of the character. As we all know from the trailers, one of these versions is Peter Porker, also known as Spider-Ham, voiced by comedian John Mulaney.

The cult-favorite swine has generated plenty of laughs in the trailers to this point, and he knocks ’em dead once again in a new clip that Mulaney shared Wednesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After talking about the secrecy of the movie, Fallon brings up a clip in which the other Spider-people are introduced to Spider-Ham, who sticks out a wet hand for his introduction. You can watch the full clip in the video above!

While there are no shortage of characters to love in the film, Spider-Ham is a bonafide scene stealer. Just like in the comics, the character is wildly entertaining, and fans will likely beg to see more of him by the time the film is over. Fortunately, the Spider-Verse producers feel the exact same way.

Both Phil Lord and Chris Miller love the version of Spider-Ham that appears in Into the Spider-Verse, and they each want to see him continue in other formats. During an interview with ComicBook.com’s own Chris Killian, the filmmakers joked that about the future of the beloved pig.

“I’d love to see a string of Spider-Ham shorts,” Miller said. Lord quickly added, “I just want Spider-Ham shorts. I want to spin off the Spider-Ham cinematic television universe.”

While this is likely a bit of a joke, the producers are serious about continuing on the stories of these Spider-Verse characters in the future.

“I think there’s a bunch, and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now, and it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say,” said Miller.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th.