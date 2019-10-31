Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Teases Announcement Coming Soon

After the release of the first Spider-Man animated film, there’s been a lot of anticipation for a sequel or follow-up project to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. There’s still a lot of questions about the future of the franchise, and Sony Pictures seems focused on their live-action films including Venom 2, Morbius the Living Vampire, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. But it sounds like we might get some news about the future of the Spider-Verse very soon, as the film’s social media accounts are hyping up an impending announcement.

While we still wait for word on a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Sony Pictures Animation account has seemingly hyped up a future announcement. Take a look:

ComicBook managed to speak with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller about kicking off a franchise with their animated Spider-Man feature, and the two were adamant that they were planning to kick off a brand new series of films.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord explained. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Chris Miller added. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

The movie introduced audiences to Miles Morales as well as counterparts Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir. Not to mention the film ended with an epic post-credits scene that introduced Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” Miller explained. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” added Lord. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available to stream on Netflix.