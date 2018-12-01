‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Adds ‘Black Lightning’s Krondon as Tombstone

One of the stars of DC’s Black Lightning has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Marvin “Krondon” Jones III plays Tobias Whale on Black Lightning. Now he’s entering the Spider-Verse as the criminal boss Tombstone.

“So happy to share a secret I’ve been holding for a while!” Krondon wrote on Instagram. “I was blessed to be asked to be the voice of #TOMBSTONE in the absolutely incredible new film @spiderversemovie coming out December 14th this is a must see for all ages with an amazing ensemble of actors I’m honored to be a part of this!! Major Congratulations to the rest of my cast mates and the hard working directors @pramsey342 @rodneyrothman @bob_persichetti for there belief in my talent.. to all the producers and animators who worked on this film for 5 years and found a place for me in it and to my wonderful @buchwaldtalent fanily @hannahmroth @pamelamgoldman @juliaxbuchwald thank you all… this is a treat the whole family will enjoy….12/14/18 #spiderman #spiderverse”

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is voiced by Shameik Moore and Peter Parker is voiced by Jake Johnson. The actors have previously discussed what makes their respective Spider-Man distinct.

“I would introduce Miles as the Brooklyn Spider-Man,” Moore said. “I would say there’s a camaraderie between Peter and Miles in this movie that’s a little different. He finds himself and he’s learning how to be Spider-Man. I mean every Spider-Man has to learn how to be Spider-Man, but he’s lucky. He has Peter, but it’s a little different than we expected. Miles is a special kid. ‘With great power comes great responsibility’ means something a little different with Miles. It’s the same phrase, but this is really forced upon him.”

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson said. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

They also touched on the relationship between Miles and Peter.

“They both see something special in the other that they don’t necessarily have,” Johnson explains. “So that there’s something about each of them that they’re both Spider-Man but there’s a uniqueness to Peter and a uniqueness to Miles that the other one likes so that they don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then, in the end, they kind of need each other.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on December 14th.

A sequel to the film has already been announced, as well as a spinoff titled Spider-Women.