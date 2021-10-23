Ron’s Gone Wrong is now playing in theaters and tells the story of a world where android friends have replaced phones as the go-to device. The new animated movie was co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez, Sarah Smith, and Jean-Philippe Vine. Rodriguez has worked in the animation department on some big projects ranging from Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Coco, and is the “Head of Story” on the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. In honor of Ron’s Gone Wrong’s release, Rodriguez and Vine had a chat with ComicBook.com, and we asked Rodriguez about the new Spider-Verse.

“It’s just gonna be epic, man. That’s all I got, that’s all I can say. That is it. That’s all I can say. Sony would… It’s gonna be amazing,” Rodriguez teased.

During the interview, ComicBook.com brought up the fact that Ron’s Gone Wrong has several Marvel references, and asked the directors if there are any Marvel projects they would want to helm in the future.

“Wow. I think I definitely, I mean, to the world of Dr. Strange, I just love that kind of dimensional element to it. I love what Scott Derrickson did actually, probably he should carry on and do more, but that’s the one that appeals to me,” Vine replied. Rodriguez added, “I guess I would do some kind of spin-off. There’s a, I believe a Boricua, which is a girl comic series. And so I would love to do a movie about that specifically from the New York city streets. So that is my thing.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong‘s B*Bots also have the option of Marvel skins, so the directors shared which they would chose for their own personal android pal.

“Ooh, I’m a big fan of the Iron Man skin, I just think it’s the coolest and… Oh yeah. Little subliminal programming going on in the background. But you know, we have it hovering, you know, in a jet outside the school and our movie and I’m like, I wanna be that kid. Let’s call it the Iron Man skin,” Vine shared. Rodriguez replied, “Yeah, for me it was Black Panther, which was amazing. And that we had that as well. So it would be great.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong features an all-star voice cast that includes Zach Galifianakis (A Wrinkle in Time, The Hangover), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, Luca), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

Ron’s Gone Wrong is now playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.