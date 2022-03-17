Spider-Man Iron Spider Marvel Legends Electronic Helmet Is 50% Off Today Only

Today is a huge opportunity for Marvel fans to get their hands on the recently released Marvel Legends Iron Spider Spider-Man Electronic helmet from Hasbro. The full-scale, wearable helmet is currently 50% off (only $66) here at GameStop on a Deal of the Day promotion. So you only have until the end of the day today, March 17th, to take advantage of it – though we expect that GameStop will sell out before the clock strikes midnight.
The roleplay Marvel Legends helmet is based on the Iron Spider design from Avengers: Endgame, and it features LED eyes that glow red or blue in 6 different settings. It’s also highly detailed on the inside and out, with a focus on highlighting the electronic design. You can also find the helmet here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $125.99 – $130. A full breakdown of the features can be found below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Inspired by Iron Spider from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Premium roleplay helmet with light-up FX inspired by the Tony Stark-designed Iron Spider technology that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Glowing Red or Blue Spider Eyes: This premium 1:1 full-scale electronic helmet features 2 LEDs for light FX in the eyes, offering red or blue lights and 6 settings
- 4 Different Light Settings: LED eye lenses glow in 6 different light settings: red or blue on low, medium, or high settings
- Premium Quality with Adjustable Fit: Premium collector helmet is adjustable to fit most adult head sizes, and featured detailed interior sculpting and design
- Marvel Legends Series Collector Helmet: Premium roleplay helmet to complete any fan costume or collection with the quality design expected from the Marvel Legends Series Geared up in the Iron Spider armor, Spider-Man is ready for action!