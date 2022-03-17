Spider-Man Iron Spider Marvel Legends Electronic Helmet Is 50% Off Today Only

Today is a huge opportunity for Marvel fans to get their hands on the recently released Marvel Legends Iron Spider Spider-Man Electronic helmet from Hasbro. The full-scale, wearable helmet is currently 50% off (only $66) here at GameStop on a Deal of the Day promotion. So you only have until the end of the day today, March 17th, to take advantage of it – though we expect that GameStop will sell out before the clock strikes midnight.

The roleplay Marvel Legends helmet is based on the Iron Spider design from Avengers: Endgame, and it features LED eyes that glow red or blue in 6 different settings. It’s also highly detailed on the inside and out, with a focus on highlighting the electronic design. You can also find the helmet here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $125.99 – $130. A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com