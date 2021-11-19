Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield Hug In Historic Spider-Man Meeting

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may be absolutely adamant that he won’t be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home with star Tom Holland — but that doesn’t mean the two can’t get a little chummy out in the real world. At last night’s GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, the two met and embraced, sharing a camera-friendly moment that has fans on social media giddily retweeting it. The two were clearly pleased to see each other, and played up the historic element of two Spider-Man actors seeing each other in public for the first time.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield recently said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it….I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character. It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Recently, Tom Holland told GQ that he thinks his remaining time as Spider-Man is limited.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” Holland said in the interview. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life…[but] If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

While a generation of Spider-Man fans grew up on a married, middle-aged Peter Parker in the late ’80s and ’90s, Holland is a bit too young for that. Most interpretations of Spider-Man center on his high school experience and teenage alienation, which makes the idea of a high school graduate Spider-Man anathema to some fans. Of course, both Maguire and Garfield graduated in their film franchises and tried to keep going as Spider-Man after that.

Of course, those aforementioned five years can be a long time in Marvel movie years. Holland has appeared as Spider-Man in six movies during the five years since he debuted in Captain America: Civil War. In addition to his own trilogy of Sony/Marvel co-productions, Holland has appeared in two Avengers films. In theory, another five years could be enough for Holland to have two Spider-Man trilogies under his belt before he left the building.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.