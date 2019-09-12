Spider-Man: Homecoming Not Included in Disney+ Trial’s Marvel Lineup

Disney fans in the Netherlands received a pretty nice surprise on Thursday, waking up to find out that the upcoming Disney+ streaming service had launched a free trial in the country exactly two months before its official release date. The Disney+ service and app can now be accessed in the Netherlands for no cost until November 12th, allowing users to get a feel for the layout of the service and what sort of library be paying for. Some folks have gotten online to share what they’ve discovered about Disney+ so far, including the complete roster of films from the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, save for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The inclusion of the solo Spider-Man films on Disney+ has always been a long-shot, given the fact that the Homecoming and Far From Home were made by Sony, despite taking place in the MCU. Disney would have had to work the streaming rights to Spider-Man movies into its rights deal with Sony, or outright pay for the streaming option the way Netflix pays for most of its content. Since Disney isn’t paying for the rights to stream anything on Disney+, this was never likely.

That said, the chances of Spider-Man movies on Disney+ became took a nosedive over the last few weeks, with Disney and Sony effectively ending their partnership over the Spider-Man rights. Unless something drastic changes, solo Spider-Man movies will be separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Sony taking full control over the character’s big screen future. Peter exists in the MCU but he’ll likely never appear in one of the franchise’s films again. At least not any time soon.

Tom Holland’s take on Peter Parker will still be in films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, which will all be streaming on Disney+. The entire roster of Marvel Studios films through 2018, not counting Homecoming, are available as part of the current Disney+ trial. Captain Marvel will arrive on the service when it launches in November and Avengers: Endgame will begin streaming on November 12th.

If you want to watch through the entire MCU when Disney+ arrives this fall, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the Homecoming and Far From Home Blu-rays nearby.