The Spider-Man Miles Morales Hoodie Gets a Matching Hat

Last year, Marvel unveiled a comic book-style Miles Morales Spider-Man hoodie right around the time that the world got a look at the big screen version of the character in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As you probably know, the film went on to box office success and critical acclaim that culminated with the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Miles Morales Spider-Man hoodie is still available right here for $60.99 in sizes S to XXL with free shipping. However, if you want to get the look for less, a matching snapback hat is available here for $28.99 with free shipping. It features the same Spider-Man costume design as the hoodie on faux leather fabric.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released on Blu-ray today earlier this month. At the time of writing, you can get it on standard Blu-ray for $22.96 (41% off) or on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray for $27.96 (39% off) with free 2-day shipping. You can also grab a Walmart exclusive edition of the standard Blu-ray with a bonus action figure for $27.96 (order online with free store pickup where available). If you’re a Prime member, the deals are available via Amazon with free 2-day shipping, along with a limited edition version with a fancy case that’s available here for $38.99.

The full list of features and specs for the Blu-ray are as follows:

• HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

• ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

• We Are Spider-Man: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

• Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

• The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

• A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

• The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

• Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character.

• Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse.

• Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

• Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

• 2 Lyric Videos – “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee / “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

• All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.