Spider-Man’s Leaked Cameo in Morbius Is From the Video Game, Not the MCU

Been a busy few days for Sony’s Spider-Verse as images are starting to make the rounds from the upcoming Morbius movie. There had even been talk of a small Spider-Man cameo in the film, but the Spider-Man mentions look like they’ll be coming from a different place than the MCU. Comicbook.com learned that the Spidey mentions were likely coming from wanted posters around the city. Now, images that have made their way onto Twitter showcase the Wall-Crawler, but it looks like the Sam Raimi version of the suit. Well, that would be frankly astounding wouldn’t it? Buckle up Marvel fans, there’s more to the confusing pretzel of this story. It turns out, Internet sleuths have discovered that the image in question is actually from the PS4 Spider-Man game. Players can choose the Raimi-inspired suit in-game, and it didn’t take social media long to track down the exact image and place it right under the screen grabs in question.

In more positive Morbius news, the fans looking forward to the film were absolutely delighted to see that the on-screen version of the character would be keeping things close to the comic book origins. Screen grabs from the movie show a panel that is almost completey identical to a popular panel featuring Morbius. It feels like the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the ensuing deal between Sony and Disney have reinvigorated Sony’s output as they plan for the Spider-adjacent movies coming to theaters in this new decade.

Kevin Feige sounded ecstatic to have Spider-Man back in the fold over the summer. He talked about the prospect of having the hero around for both Marvel Studios and Sony going forward. He teased the fact that Spidey could be showing up on both sides of the fence.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Morbius flies into theaters July 31st while Venom 2 is expected to drop October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is set for release July 16, 2021.