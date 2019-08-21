Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Want Marvel Studios to Make a Night Monkey Movie to Spite Sony

Yesterday, news broke the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures had come to an impasse in renegotiating their deal to share the film rights to Spider-Man. This has provoked strong reactions from fans, though some believe they have a clever workaround.

Some Marvel fans think Marvel should create a movie about the superhero Night Monkey. You know, Night Monkey, that European superhero introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home who is definitely not Spider-Man.

Keep reading to see some of the suggestions about a Night Monkey movie from Marvel fans. What do you think of the Marvel and Sony Spider-Man situation? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

