Spider-Man Fans Want Marvel Studios to Make a Night Monkey Movie to Spite Sony

Yesterday, news broke the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures had come to an impasse in renegotiating their deal to share the film rights to Spider-Man. This has provoked strong reactions from fans, though some believe they have a clever workaround.

Some Marvel fans think Marvel should create a movie about the superhero Night Monkey. You know, Night Monkey, that European superhero introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home who is definitely not Spider-Man.

Keep reading to see some of the suggestions about a Night Monkey movie from Marvel fans. What do you think of the Marvel and Sony Spider-Man situation? Let us know in the comments.

BREAKING

BREAKING: Marvel Studios just

announced their new upcoming

movie “night monkey” coming to

theaters next year… 😭 pic.twitter.com/lKZVcBuyTH — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) August 20, 2019

Does Marvel Own Night Monkey?

Thank God

Good News:

The MCU can still use Night Monkey



Thank god pic.twitter.com/lvn17czUs7 — Salty (@saltydkdan) August 20, 2019

Call Tom Holland

Honestly @ManaByte, I would be totally fine if @MarvelStudios just called @TomHolland1996 and said “hey, we’ll make a #NightMonkey movie with you instead.” It would be better than whatever garbage @SonyPictures tries to produce. — Derek Summerville (@D_Summerville) August 20, 2019

Gotta Have Him

mcu: shit we can’t use spider-man’s name or character anymore but we still gotta get tom holland in these movies



night monkey: pic.twitter.com/ogzfVQSJt2 — galeela (@teyonahsblade) August 20, 2019

He’ll Do

If we can’t have #SpiderMan in the mcu, can we get Night Monkey? pic.twitter.com/xEFql8qzwt — Zach (@CapZgt) August 20, 2019

A New Hero Is Born

Ned Owns the Rights

Guys Spider-Man may be out of the MCU but we still got Night Monkey, rights owned by Ned. pic.twitter.com/DYgpkCO6ty — S O P H I A (@tonystank4ever) August 20, 2019

Got’em

Sony don’t own Night Monkey pic.twitter.com/86zwbHI0jg — S O P H I A (@tonystank4ever) August 20, 2019

Bigbrain Move

Okay bigbrain move PUT Tom Holland back in the MCU but dont call him Spiderman.#nightmonkey pic.twitter.com/cO177RpO6p — Schmoogoogle (@Schmoogoogle) August 20, 2019

Can’t Wait

Can’t wait for the new night monkey movies to start up — Lewis Barnaby 💽💽 (@scorpionisland_) August 20, 2019

There’s Still Hope

Avengers 5

Avengers 5: “all hail our leader Spi- I mean Night Monkey!” pic.twitter.com/NlCEQiPzcx — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 21, 2019

Watch the Crap out of It