Spider-Man Fans Want Marvel Studios to Make a Night Monkey Movie to Spite Sony

Yesterday, news broke the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures had come to an impasse in renegotiating their deal to share the film rights to Spider-Man. This has provoked strong reactions from fans, though some believe they have a clever workaround.
Some Marvel fans think Marvel should create a movie about the superhero Night Monkey. You know, Night Monkey, that European superhero introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home who is definitely not Spider-Man.
Keep reading to see some of the suggestions about a Night Monkey movie from Marvel fans. What do you think of the Marvel and Sony Spider-Man situation? Let us know in the comments.
BREAKING
BREAKING: Marvel Studios just— cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) August 20, 2019
announced their new upcoming
movie “night monkey” coming to
theaters next year… 😭 pic.twitter.com/lKZVcBuyTH
Does Marvel Own Night Monkey?
But does Marvel still own Night Monkey? #Sony #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/iakhQicUyl— Marvillain (@Marvillain1) August 20, 2019
Thank God
Good News:— Salty (@saltydkdan) August 20, 2019
The MCU can still use Night Monkey
Thank god pic.twitter.com/lvn17czUs7
Call Tom Holland
Honestly @ManaByte, I would be totally fine if @MarvelStudios just called @TomHolland1996 and said “hey, we’ll make a #NightMonkey movie with you instead.” It would be better than whatever garbage @SonyPictures tries to produce.— Derek Summerville (@D_Summerville) August 20, 2019
Gotta Have Him
mcu: shit we can’t use spider-man’s name or character anymore but we still gotta get tom holland in these movies— galeela (@teyonahsblade) August 20, 2019
night monkey: pic.twitter.com/ogzfVQSJt2
He’ll Do
If we can’t have #SpiderMan in the mcu, can we get Night Monkey? pic.twitter.com/xEFql8qzwt— Zach (@CapZgt) August 20, 2019
A New Hero Is Born
Night Monkey movie? pic.twitter.com/qpzSYNhW5g— Salty (@saltydkdan) August 20, 2019
Ned Owns the Rights
Guys Spider-Man may be out of the MCU but we still got Night Monkey, rights owned by Ned. pic.twitter.com/DYgpkCO6ty— S O P H I A (@tonystank4ever) August 20, 2019
Got’em
Sony don’t own Night Monkey pic.twitter.com/86zwbHI0jg— S O P H I A (@tonystank4ever) August 20, 2019
Bigbrain Move
Okay bigbrain move PUT Tom Holland back in the MCU but dont call him Spiderman.#nightmonkey pic.twitter.com/cO177RpO6p— Schmoogoogle (@Schmoogoogle) August 20, 2019
Can’t Wait
Can’t wait for the new night monkey movies to start up— Lewis Barnaby 💽💽 (@scorpionisland_) August 20, 2019
There’s Still Hope
There’s still hope!! @MarvelStudios !! #SpiderMan #NightMonkey pic.twitter.com/ZQxCqWlHVj— vincent (@KetchumBoy) August 20, 2019
Avengers 5
Avengers 5: “all hail our leader Spi- I mean Night Monkey!” pic.twitter.com/NlCEQiPzcx— Gene Park (@GenePark) August 21, 2019
Watch the Crap out of It
I think now that #Spiderman is out of the MCU that #Marvel needs to start aggressively pushing #NightMonkey.— Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) August 21, 2019
I’d watch the crap out of a Night Monkey movie. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3rZMhEEfjs