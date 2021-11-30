Spider-Man Fans Wonder If No Way Home Might Catch Endgame Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s gaudy presale numbers have some fans wondering if the movie can catch Avengers: Endgame. Fandango revealed that the Spidey adventure has presold more tickets than any movie since Endgame. With those kinds of outrageous numbers already boosting box office projections, could Spider-Man: No Way Home actually do the impossible and catch the last Avengers movie? Probably not, there are still some consumers that don’t want to go to theaters because of health risks. Also looming are the markets where there simply won’t be enough screens to keep those returns coming in. But, luckily for Marvel, this movie is primed to absolutely crush the pandemic era box office record. No Time To Die managed an unthinkable $700+ million. No Way Home should be able to do that before January is over at the rate things are progressing now. This film will be used as a measuring stick for all the blockbusters that follow in 2022. So, anything is possible in an infinite multiverse, but it would be nothing short of a miracle for Spider-Man to catch Endgame.

When trying to explain all of this fan excitement, producer Amy Pascal told Fandango that the fans’ attachment to Peter Parker as a character is a big element of all this hype.

“Well, here’s what I would say. I would say that it’s the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be,” Pascal observed. “It certainly tells that story and it does… and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together. And yes, wrapping a bow around it sounds nice.”

