Spider-Man: No Way Home Looking at Highest Global Box Office Opening of the Year

Surprising few, Spider-Man: No Way Home is on track to becoming the biggest film of the year. Industry insiders suggested a week or so ago the film would end up grossing $200 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend. Now, those watching the box office think the film will settle with a $290 million global haul over the weekend, the highest of the year. But that’s not all—some experts suggest if the word of mouth gets going Thursday and Friday, No Way Home could power forward with a $380 million opening.

If the Spidey flick managed a $380M haul, that’s over double F9’s $163M and Eternals‘ $161.7M openings. The global pandemic record still belongs to China’s Detective Chinatown 3. That threequel ended up grossing $400.4M.

According to Deadline, the film cost around $200 million to make, so Sony and Disney will already be a healthy way towards their goal of making some substantial money with the blockbuster. No Way Home will also eventually receive a release in China, the first Marvel-affiliated movie to show in the Middle Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

With early tracking showing substantial promise, some are already saying another trilogy is already in development by Sony and Marvel Studios.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Amy Pascal told Fandango earlier this month says. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has since confirmed no such plans have been etched in stone.

“No specific plans,” Rothman told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis Monday night.

He added, “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.