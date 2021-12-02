Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Didn’t Want to Read the Whole Script

Marvel’s Doctor Strange – aka actor Benedict Cumberbatch – will be making a much-anticipated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Cumberbatch apparently knew about as much as fans do about Spider-Man: No Way Home while making the film! In a new interview Cumberbatch talks about the process of making Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing that opted not to read the script in full – and why he made that surprising decision. Long story short: Cumberbatch claims he just wants to “take the ride” of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home like fans will get to, so he only took in as many spoilers as needed!

When USA Today tried to pry Cumberbatch for some Spider-Man: No Way Home secrets, the Doctor Strange actor claimed ignorance as his saving grace for not dropping any spoilers:

“You know it’s a dead end, but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film,” Cumberbatch said with a grin. “I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride.”

By now, after four film appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok), Benedict Cumberbatch is probably a pro at dodging spoiler questions, as well as knowing how the Marvel Studios machine works. If you don’t already know, Marvel stars can often be brought in in waves to film their scenes, never, ever, meeting or actually interacting with some of the other actors that are their onscreen teammates and/or adversaries. Based on what we’ve seen of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s pretty believable that Cumberbatch jumped in to film a handful of scenes with actors like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and a few others, and any big crossover scenes that “Doctor Strange” has with other Marvel characters could’ve been stitched together in post-production.

Indeed, it begs the larger question of just how much secrecy Marvel and Sony kept over Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s production. Because it certainly seems like it was a LOT. This has felt like the most secretive Marvel movie ever made (to this point), and we still don’t have all that firm of an idea where the story is going.

Hopefully, Benedict Cumberbatch sneaks into a theater to watch No Way Home with fans – and someone notices.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.