Spider-Man: No Way Home Black Suit Diamond Select Figure Is On Sale Now

A lot of the merchandise surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of it’s debut in theaters centered around the eye-catching new black and gold suit. Given the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home is shattering box office records despite the pandemic, there’s a good chance that you know what the deal is with the design. If you can’t get enough of it, Diamond Select Toys and Disney have just dropped a figure that will be right up your alley.

The new Diamond Select Toys Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Select figure measures 7-inches tall with 16 points of articulation, 8 interchangeable hands, and two weblines. It’s a Collector Edition shopDisney exclusive that you can order right here for $29.99 while they last. Additional Diamond Select shopDisney exclusives are available here.

Minor spoiler alert – the black and gold suit is actually Spider-Man’s suit worn inside out. Not the most exciting origin story for the suit, but it sure does look awesome. You can check out more of the news surrounding Spider Man: No Way Home right here. ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry gave the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”