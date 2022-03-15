Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Daredevil in Deleted Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially able to purchase digitally, and fans have already had the chance to scan over all the extra included in the movie. That includes a batch of commentaries and deleted scenes. In these home release extras is a moment where Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock can be seen alongside Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) in a moment that was apparently removed from the theatrical cut of the film.

The two can be seen in a set built to look like some kind of board room as Jon Watts talks to the duo. You can see the moment in the video here.

Cox ended up appearing in the film for just one scene, where he informs Peter Parker (Tom Holland) he got him off of most charges, even saving the web-slinger from injury after no-look catching a brick tossed through the family’s apartment window.

It has yet to be seen when Cox will return as the Man Without Fear, but the actor told us earlier this month he hopes he appears in more adult-oriented content like the Daredevil Netflix series.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” the actor suggested. “So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

He added, “My feeling is that the comics work best. The Daredevil comics, for me, are more exciting, readable, relatable when they lives in a darker space. Having said that like, and obviously, I’m thinking the Bendis/Maleev run is probably the best example of that.”

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse hits Disney+ on March 16th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase digitally.