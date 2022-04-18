Spider-Man: No Way Home Featurette Looks at Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters nearly four months ago and finally hit home media release earlier this month. As such, Sony is still hard at work making sure everyone swings by the store to pick up a copy of the threequel on Blu-ray or DVD. One such video promoting the film’s home media release focuses on the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius, featuring a few stars of the film praising the actor in the highest regard.

“Alfred was blown away by the advancement of technology,” Tom Hollands says of his costar. “When he made Spider-Man 2, his arms were puppets and he had four or five guys moving him around at a time.”

Jamie Foxx then appeared, applauding Molina’s ability to joke as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

“When he gets into his bag, he plays an interesting character where you feel like he’s conflicted,” Foxx added. “He out of all of us wants to live a regular life and go to a club or something.”

Molina himself has said that while he didn’t want to miss a beat in his reprisal, he wanted to make sure this take was fresh enough for a whole new generation.

“What I thought was so wonderful about [Spider-Man 2], the first time, was they gave Doc Ock this wonderful redemptive moment. And like all great villains, like a lot of villains in the Marvel universe, he’s become a villain kind of reluctantly — or almost by accident,” Molina previously said of his character. “I knew that when Jon [Watts, director] described what’s going to be Doc Ock’s first appearance in this film, he just knows it’s going to be a moment of [jaw-dropping awe].”

“I wanted to make sure that I was in the right place in terms of the performance, so it was useful to go back and look at [Spider-Man 2],” he added. “But at the same time, it’s a different director, it’s a different movie, there’s a freshness to it, so I didn’t want to just come back and replicate what we’d done before. It was important to me to arrive as if this were the first time.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold.

