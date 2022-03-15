Spider-Man: No Way Home Featurette Clip Explores Tom Holland’s Journey (Exclusive)

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Marvel Studios have provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at “A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland,” a behind-the-scenes featurette that tracks the Jon Watts/Tom Holland trilogy of films and — in Holland’s own words — the character’s journey from being “Spider-Boy” to Spider-Man. The home release debuted today, a week before it was originally intended to, and will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on April 12. It includes more than 80 minutes of extras, from bloopers and behind the scenes moments to featurettes and a rundown of Easter eggs.

The featurette includes comments from Watts, Holland, and producers for the film, along with a look at how Peter Parker has evolved in the years since Spider-Man: Homecoming. You can see it above.

“The first movie is about Spider-Man really wanting to prove himself to Tony Stark, and working so hard to do that, he ends up screwing up and making things a million times worse,” explains director Jon Watts in the featurette. “That’s just how I felt on the first movie. Tom and I both felt the same, like ‘Where am I? What’s going on? This is a crazy opportunity; let’s not screw this up.’”

Below, you can check out the official synopsis for the film, as well as a rundown of the bonus features set to be included on the home releases:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

BONUS MATERIALS for 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternate Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes

Action Choreography Across the Multiverse

A Multiverse of Miscreants

A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland

Enter Strange

Graduation Day

Realities Collide, Spiders Unite

Weaving Jon Watt’s Web

2 Special Panels:

The Sinister Summit – Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters.

A Meeting of the Spiders – Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

3 Stories From The Daily Bugle

Spider-Menace Strikes Again

Spider Sycophant

Web of Lies

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization

Apartment Fight

Shield Fight

Bonus features for DVD

2 Behind the Scenes Featurettes

You can get the movie now on Digital Video on Demand platforms like Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu.