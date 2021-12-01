Forgotten Spider-Man: Homecoming Detail Confirms No Way Home Theory About the Black Costume

A wild Spider-Man: Homecoming detail confirms one major No Way Home theory about his black costume. A lot has been made of Spidey’s wardrobe swap in all of the marketing surrounding this movie. From the moment merchandise began to circulate about No Way Home, it became clear that Tom Holland’s character would need to change suits a couple of times. Well, during Phase Zero’s Quarantine Watch Party for Homecoming, one fan noticed that you can clearly see the inside of Peter Parker’s suit during the first movie of the MCU trilogy. It does look rather similar to all the different fan theories for the “Integrated Suit.” Basically, something happens to his costume early in the film and it has to be worn inside out for most of the film. But, nothing has been confirmed just yet. (Keep in mind that Marvel seems to always leave the fans breadcrumbs in the lead-up to future projects.) Check it out for yourself down below:

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch thinks that No Way Home is gonna stir up fan debates in a wild way. While chatting with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, he talked about how this story concept is just going for it on every possible level.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch revealed. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

Sony dropped a description for No Way Home:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

