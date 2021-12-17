Jamie Foxx Came Dangerously Close to Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home's Big Returns

Few films in superhero cinema have had as many rumors swirl about as Spider-Man: No Way Home, with nearly every live-action character in the mythos rumored to return at one point or another. Regardless, those actors rumored to appear—we're looking at you, Andrew Garfield—managed to keep things on lock until the film was released. It was nearly all for naught, however, when Jamie Foxx got to set for the first time when Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire together.

Foxx made the revelation during a press stop for Netflix's Day Shift, telling CinemaBlend that he almost went live from the set to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"I almost blew it. As soon as I got on set and there was all three Spider-Mans, I was like this, 'Ah, we up in here baby about to go live,'" Garfield told the outlet. "And somebody just dove on me like I was a fire. But I think they did a great job in doing that, bringing some mystique because I think that was needed to get people back in the theater."

He added, "I think that same muscle that's flexed in Spider-Man gets flexed here where you see these incredible stunts, you see this incredible comedy, and you see an incredible cast."

Despite all the rumors, actors like Garfield never buckled under pressure—even after being pressured for months on-end.

"It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie," Garfield shared with The Wrap. "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable." He added, "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun ... There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

