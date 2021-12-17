Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Trends on Twitter as Fans Wait for Release

For months now, one thing has been high on Marvel fans' wishlists — the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has swirled with speculation and theories surrounding its storyline, and there's been quite a lot of clamoring to see actual footage from the film. Ahead of this week's CinemaCon, where the No Way Home trailer has been rumored to debut, an upload of the footage has already leaked online. While we aren't going to link to the leaked trailer, it already has provided a surprising look at what to expect in the film.

With reports from last week indicating that the trailer could be released to the public on Monday, August 23rd or Tuesday, August 24th, we'll just have to wait and see if and when it does get released officially, but that hasn't stopped Marvel fans from taking to social media to voice their surprise at the trailer leak. The film's hashtag began to trend on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, with fans clamoring for the footage to be released officially.

Prior to the trailer's debut, the most concrete look at No Way Home thus far has been through Funko POP!s, toys, and other pieces of merchandise — and even then, those figures have only scratched the surface of what is rumored to appear in the film.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

We do know that No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

What do you think of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaking online? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below, and keep scrolling to check out some of the reactions.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.