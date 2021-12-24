Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Broke a Major Rotten Tomatoes Record

There’s no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems. The new Marvel and Sony collaboration has not on only been a behemoth at the box office, but it’s now breaking fan positive fan review records, as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a 94% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best critically reviews films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The numbers from fans, however, are even higher. This week, No Way Home earned the highest fan review rating in Rotten Tomatoes history.

Rotten Tomatoes shared on Tuesday that Spider-Man: No Way Home has a 99% fresh audience score on the site, which makes it the highest-rated movie with a minimum of 20,000 Verified Audience Ratings. Over 25,000 audience reviews logged for No Way Home on Rotten Tomatoes so far, and less than 1% of them have been negative. The film is a hit no matter how you slice it.

Spider-Man has always been one of Marvel’s most popular characters, so movies featuring the character have traditionally performed well at the box office. What has helped make No Way Home such a juggernaut is its mix of multiple fandoms. The movie has the push of the MCU behind it, as well as Spider-Man’s natural personality and its ties to the two previous Spider-Man film franchise.

Now Way Home is easily the biggest Spider-Man movie to-date, but it certainly won’t be the last. Tom Holland will likely return for more movies in the not-too-distant future, but first, he’ll be appearing in a non-Spidey title for Marvel Studios as part of the character swap deal that allows him to exist in that universe.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Sony chairperson Tom Rothman told . “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.