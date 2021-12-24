Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Art Reveals Team Up With Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Characters

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theatres one week ago, which means the Internet is finally embracing the spoilers and gushing over the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both actors played Spider-Man on the big screen before Tom Holland took over for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and rumors about their return have been circulating for the past year. Today, a Spider-Man fan account on Twitter shared some official promo art for Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring all three Spider-Men.

“New #SpiderManNoWayHome promo art has been released – featuring the 3 Spideys together,” @spideysnews tweeted. You can check the images out below:

https://twitter.com/spideysnews/status/1474164017702662170?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers talked about balancing the cameos.

“Very carefully,” Sommers replied when asked how they divided up the actors’ screentime. “Because, I mean, you want to give everyone their due, and just as a fan, you want to see those people as those characters and have fun with them. But at the end of the day, it’s a Spider-Man movie – you have to be telling the story of Peter Parker, and everything has to be in service of that. So there were a lot of painful decisions made, you know, we would have loved to have done this and that and ‘Oh, wouldn’t be great if these two villains could do this!’ But it has to be in service of Peter’s journey, and you have to keep things moving. There were definitely a lot of what we call ‘little darlings’ – little moments and things that you really just love – but sometimes you have to let them go.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office after Avengers: Endgame. Not only is the new movie shattering box office records, but it has become a huge hit with fans. The movie currently has a critics score of 94% after 329 reviews, but its audience score is even more impressive. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on the review site with a 99% audience score after 25,000+ reviews.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.