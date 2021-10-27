New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos Show Doctor Octopus’ Tentacle Arms

New photos appearing in Empire Magazine offer a look at Doctor Octopus’s metal tentacles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Spider-Man 2 villain, played again by Alfred Molina, came face-to-face with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the . Since then Marvel and Empire have released more images, including one practically designed for making into a meme. The return of Doctor Octopus is one way in which Spider-Man: No Way Home . “It’s Spider-Man: Endgame,” Watts told Empire as part of the magazine’s cover story on the film. “We’re definitely trying to be ambitious.”

Apparently, it was Holland who pitched the idea of bringing Molina back as Doc Ock. “When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’,” says Tom Holland regarding Doc Ock’s return. “‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

https://twitter.com/EverythingCBM/status/1453319043901915136

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recalls, “I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago. ‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland said previously of working with Molina while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter Parker approaching Doctor Strange to help with his secret identity, now public knowledge thanks to Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson. However, Peter’s doubts during Strange’s spell could threaten the fabric of the multiverse. There are also rumors that the film will feature Spider-Man 3‘s Sandman played by Thomas Hayden Church, Amazing Spider-Man‘s Lizard played by Rhys Ifans, and Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro played by Jamie Foxx.

