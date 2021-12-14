Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Says Tom Holland Will Return for More Films “If I Have My Way”

Tom Holland put Marvel fans on edge a few weeks ago when he suggested that his time as Spider-Man had an expiration date — and one that’s only about five years away. That didn’t last too long before franchise producer Amy Pascal said that there were plans for another Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland before he goes anywhere, and while it doesn’t seem as though that is officially greenlit yet, Sony executives are more or less backing Pascal’s take. So, of course, when the premiere happened last night, Variety stopped Pascal to see if they could get her to clarify things.

She was a little less forthcoming than usual, joking that she didn’t want to get in trouble again (presumably with Sony brass and/or Marvel Studios, all of whom tend to be pretty anti-spoiler). Still, she doubled down on her position…while making sure it was clear that it was her position.

“As long as [Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies, and I’m a producer, and I always think everything’s going to work out,” Pascal said with a laugh. After being put on the spot about whether that means Holland will actually return to the role, she added, “If I have my way, he will.”

Will audiences see more of Tom Holland's #SpiderMan?



Producer Amy Pascal weighs in: "If I have my way we will." https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/E6c6CRrnyJ — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.