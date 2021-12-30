Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Only Superhero Movie Ranked In Rotten Tomatoes Top Ten Movies Of 2021





Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only superhero movie ranked in the Rotten Tomatoes top ten list for 2021. It’s not hard to see why a crowd-pleaser like the most recent MCU release was included. But, it’s shocking to see other strong additions not make the cut. Still, it’s a testament to Marvel Studios that this massive film event would be able to cut through the harsh world of Rotten Tomatoes reviews and be recognized apart from “It’s good for a superhero movie.” Shang-Chi not being here seems like the biggest surprise as the audience’s response to the martial arts adventure seemed positive at the time. However, other fare like The Suicide Squad not being represented seems strange as well. Review aggregators are notoriously finicky and easy to game, so they don’t offer the clearest picture all the time. However, No Way Home seems like the rare instance of everyone being on the same page for once.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, and other executives said that they would be making an Academy Award push for Spider-Man. Pascal said, “Anything that makes people aware of the movie is something that, obviously, we’re all going to give our all to. And the studio has been very generous and supportive. They seem really gung-ho.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland put his two cents on the Oscars out there as well. He told the outlet. “I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal. We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a short synopsis.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Do you agree that it was the best superhero movie of this year? Let us know in the comments!