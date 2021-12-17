Spider-Man: Movie Theaters Are Using Fake Posters to Promote No Way Home

✖

Fans are absolutely eager to see what's in store for Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially as the Christmas release date of the Marvel and Sony blockbuster draws near. The upcoming film has yet to put out a trailer or an official teaser poster — but apparently, that hasn't stopped movie theaters from promoting the film in their own way. Twitter user @SpiderMan3news recently shared a look at the marquees of two movie theaters, Cinepalace and Westown Movies, which are displaying fan-made versions of No Way Home posters among their upcoming releases. The Westown Movies poster, which was originally created by artist Nuno Sarnadas, even appears on the theater's website.

Cinemas really got sick of waiting for the official no way home trailer and went "fuck it I'll do it myself" 😂 pic.twitter.com/lPFdNPEdEz — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 20, 2021

To an extent, these fake posters only further prove the amount of hype and speculation that has surrounded No Way Home, especially as months worth of rumors have swirled surrounding the project. At the moment, the most concrete look at the film has been through Funko POP!s, toys, and other pieces of merchandise — and even then, those figures have only scratched the surface of what is rumored to appear in the film.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

We do know that No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

What do you think of theaters using fan posters to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.