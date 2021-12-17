Spider-Man Fans Are Convinced No Way Home Trailer Is on the Way

✖

Spider-Man fans really want a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home — like really, really bad. Earlier this month, Spidey fans were convinced Sony was going to drop the trailer for the threequel in support of Tom Holland's birthday. That day has since come and passed, and no trailer for No Way Home was released. Fast forward to the waning days of June, and Spidey fans are back at again with another theory.

You see, Tobey Maguire's birthday is Sunday, June 27th. Furthermore, fans have noticed both Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been spotted on the ground in New York City. Both of the actors have been rumored to appear in No Way Home, a project shaping up to be one of Sony's best attempts yet at a live-action Spider-Verse feature. The prevailing thought is that they could possibly both be in the Big Apple for some form of promotion.

But wait — there's more. Tom Holland's father Dominic shared on his Patreon account that Tom was in the process of flying to the United States. Though some reports suggest Holland has been spotted on the Los Angeles-based set for Euphoria, it should be noted LAX to New York is a flight thousands make every day.

So you're telling me there's a chance...right?

Tobey Maguires birthday is tomorrow. Andrew and Tobey are in New York City. Tom Holland’s father confirmed Tom is flying out to the US. Interesting timing. — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 26, 2021

Though Sony is handling virtually all the marketing for No Way Home, Walt Disney Studios marketing head Asad Ayaz has confirmed Kevin Feige is working with Sony to coordinate certain steps to the marketing cycle.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

