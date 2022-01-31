Big-budget blockbusters are also called “crowd-pleasers” for a reason, and there are times when one of those designations is more true than the other. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, for instance, made over $800 million but drew divided reviews. John Carter earned Disney nothing but misery at the box office, even though it’s still talked about as a modern-day cult classic by those who loved it. Sometimes, though, you get both — and that’s what Tom Holland is getting to enjoy with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, the actor says, he would rather have pleased the fans than made a bunch of money.

It’s a nice sentiment — especially form Holland, who has made himself beloved among Marvel fans for seeming like such an approachable guy, and a fan himself. The actor talked about the distinction during a new interview with The BBC’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been a really interesting time. While we were making the film, we were all pretty confident that we had our hands on something really special but I don’t think we could ever have known it would be as special as it has been,” Holland told the host. “Take the box office out of the equation, the thing that I’m the happiest about and also the most proud of is how well-received the film has been from the fans. The videos of the fans watching the film in the theater when Andrew shows up and when Tobey shows up, and to feel that kind of nostalgic energy go through three different generations of cinema, has been very rewarding and an incredible thing to be a part of.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.