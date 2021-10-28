Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Says Everyone Is in Danger After Peter Parker’s Identity Reveal

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if all of the casting rumors are true. In addition to some potential surprises, the new movie will see the return of many MCU fan-favorites. However, it sounds like no one is safe now that the world knows Spider-Man’s identity, which was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, Zendaya (MJ) recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) about Peter Parker’s loved ones being in danger.

“Everybody around him, who cares about him and loves him, gets put into danger… As soon as they get to be in love, everything else starts to crumble,” Zendaya teased. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also shared the following: “We knew we were forcing ourselves to deal with his identity being revealed… Now we see how his senior year into utter chaos.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

There have been many rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Man stars, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Tom Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. Before Molina was officially confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor spilled the beans while chatting with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.