Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Teases Epic Scenes With Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina

In a matter of days, Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive and serve as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest foray into the multiverse yet. Judging by what we’ve seen from the studios behind the movie this far, at least three separate franchises will be represented: the MCU, the RaimiVerse, and Marc Webb’s universe established in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The movie is shaping up to be so massive, Tom Holland says he had a few “pinch me” moments while acting alongside Spider-Man greats.

“Walking on set, playing this character, we’re here with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and I’m established and I know what I’m doing,” Holland recently told ComicBookMovie. “All of a sudden, I’m thrown this curveball of fighting villains from the Raimi Universe.”

He added, “It was crazy. I mean, I had so many ‘pinch me’ moments where I’d be standing there looking at Alfred doing scenes with him and I really had to kind of take myself out of it and kind of focus as an actor rather than a fan because I was freaking out inside.”

Holland will come toe-to-toe with at least five villains throughout the movie. The film’s marketing has prominently featured Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. Sprinkled throughout teasers and television spots have also been Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

Luckily for fans wanting to seep plenty of fighting, Holland said there will be all sorts of massive set pieces for fans to take in throughout the movie.

“It was incredible. It was a dream come true,” Holland concluded. “Firstly getting to fight against the Green Goblin and then secondly that Green Goblin getting to be Willem Dafoe was amazing. It was honestly incredible. Like I said before, [there were] so many pinch me moments. He would say things he had said in the previous movies and everyone would get chills down the back of their spines. It was awesome. It really was incredible and I couldn’t dream of a better version.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.