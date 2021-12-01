Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Offers New Look at Key Mystical Device

A new Hot Toys figure from Sideshow Collectibles offers a better look at one of the mystical devices shown in trailers and promos for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sideshow often opens up pre-sales for toy figures connected to comic book movies, always intricately crafted with the finest details. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is featured in the Spider-Man (Battling Version) Movie Promo Edition Sixth Scale Collectible Figure, based on his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. One item that comes with the Hot Toys figure has the simple title of “The Box,” and it possibly plays a key role in the Marvel movie.

The Box is a square-shaped device that holds the symbol from Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Santorum on it. As of now, fans don’t know what The Box is going to be used for, but we can make some educated guesses after viewing the latest trailer for the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures joint project. After Stephen Strange tells Peter Parker that the villains from other dimensions (Electro, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard) are destined to die while in battle with Spider-Man, Peter is shown stealing The Box to make some attempt at preventing their deaths. Unfortunately, another scene reveals Doctor Strange using his mystical powers to take back The Box, while also forcing Peter’s spirit out of Spider-Man’s body.

It’s safe to assume that The Box holds the key to Spider-Man saving his villains from across the multiverse. Other accessories that come with the Sideshow Hot Toys Spider-Man (Battling Version) Movie Promo Edition Sixth Scale Collectible Figure includes a smartphone, assorted spider-web shooting effect parts, a detailed building roof diorama figure base with weathering effects, a half masked head sculpt, an interchangeable masked head sculpt, four pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eyepieces that can create numerous combinations of expressions, open and closed hands, a fist, and more.

The Hot Toys figure is available for pre-order and priced at $345, and is expected to ship between January 2023 and March 2023.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s second trailer officially confirmed the returns of Electro, Lizard, Green Goblin, and Sandman, who join Doctor Octopus as villains from Sony’s previous Spider-Man film franchises. The only thing missing was confirmation of former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Their involvement has long been rumored, but fans will have to keep waiting to find out if they actually suit up alongside Tom Holland.

Will you be placing a pre-order for the Spider-Man: No Way Home Sideshow Collectibles Hot Toys figure?