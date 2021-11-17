Everything We Learned From Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home may just be the most eagerly anticipated film this year and on Tuesday night, fans got a new trailer for the film that packed quite a few new pieces of information. Released during a special in-theater fan even in Los Angeles and then shared online, the new trailer offered the best look yet at the upcoming Tom Holland-starring film set to open in theaters on December 17th, including the film’s villains, Spider-Man’s “Magic” suit, a chilling nod to Gwen Stacy, and more.



There were a few things that fans hoped for that the trailer didn’t reveal – after all, some surprises have to be held for the movie itself – but there’s still a lot to unpack from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Here’s a short roundup of the big things we learned, and if you noticed something we didn’t, be sure to let us know in the comments!



Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.







No Maguire or Garfield in the trailer

The big thing we learned from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer wasn’t so much something we learned and something we didn’t. While rumors that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could return for the film and would even potentially appear in the trailer, Tuesday’s trailer did not feature either actor, much to fan dismay.

However, that doesn’t mean the trailer didn’t give fans more to speculate about. Some of the international trailers may have hinted at their arrival – specifically a scene in which Lizard appears to flinch backwards as though being punched or kicked in the face, yet there’s no one in the shot that would be able to kick or punch the villain.It’s interesting, and the speculation train continues.

Magic suit in action

The new trailer gives fans a lot to enjoy, including some new action, new looks at villains, but we also get a bit of a showcase of Spider-Man’s new suits, including an “Integrated Suit” that looks like the Iron Spider suit from Infinity War, just with Doctor Strange’s magic embedded in it. The trailer gives us a look at that “magic suit” in action, which is pretty exciting.

Nod to Gwen Stacy’s death

A chilling moment in the trailer came near the end where Zendaya’s MJ falls from scaffolding, prompting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to dive down in an attempt to save her. It’s not only a dramatic moment, but for Marvel fans, it’s a frightening one as it evokes the death of Gwen Stacy, a major event in Spider-Man’s comic book history, one that we’ve seen played out in previous Spider-Man films, but never before referenced in the MCU.



Of course, the trailer cuts to black before we find out MJ’s fate, (and fans are already speculating that Andrew Garfield’s Spidey could show up to save MJ at the last moment) but it certainly makes for an interesting nod to a major part of Spider-Man’s story.

Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard return

While there were reports of some of these villains returning for the film, the new trailer confirmed it. Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard are all joining Doc Ock in the fight against Tom Holland’s young Spider-Man. Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, was the original on-screen Spidey villain. He was the main antagonist of Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film and recurred in visions for two more movies. Molina’s Otto Octavious was the villain of Spider-Man 2. Thomas Haden Church appeared as Sandman in Spider-Man 3, representing one of Tobey Maguire’s final foes.



Rhys Ifans took on the role of Lizard in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, which featured Andrew Garfield in the titular role. The follow-up film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, attempted to create an entire Sinister Six, but Jamie Foxx’s Electro was the predominant villain.

Electro’s new look

Not only was it exciting to see that Green Goblin, Lizard, Electro, and Sandman will all be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the trailer revealed that Electro is getting a fresh new look as well. The new look was very well-received by fans who took to social media to declare that it was a major improvement over the character’s previous appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

New Green Goblin costume

The new trailer revealed that Green Goblin is officially back, but it also revealed that the character is getting a new suit as well. For a brief moment, Goblin can be seen traveling through the sky, hurling out a handful of his iconic pumpkin bombs at what’s sure to be Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and his friends below. Noticeably absent from the villain’s suit is his iconic Goblin helmet. This makes two returning villains to get new looks, after Electro’s exciting new look revealed in the trailer as well.

New tribute to Captain America

Some of the interesting information about Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t in the direct action of the trailer itself, but some of the background details. One of those details was that Captain America Steve Rogers is getting a major tribute through changes to The Statue of Liberty. In the trailer, you can briefly see a banner with planned changes to the iconic statue that include adding a shield instead of the flame the statue famously holds. At the big fight later in the trailer, you can see the shield as Spider-Man whips around the scaffolding and takes on his new enemies. There’s a moment where it falls from the arm that’s supposed to be holding it. The flame is still there, it’s just meant to be covered up by the shield.

When tickets go on sale

While not exactly something about the movie proper, the new trailer did reveal when tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home go on sale. That all-important date is November 29th, a date that may be Cyber Monday, but has been renamed “Spider-Monday” for Spider-Man fans. Now fans can plan to enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday, then get their tickets after. Perfect plan. The film itself will open in theaters on December 17th.