Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys Are in Stores and We Still Don't Have a Trailer

✖

In a matter of days, the calendar will flip to August and we still don't have a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the world of Hollywood blockbusters, it's practically unheard of keeping a trailer under lock and key for that long, but they're still trying to make it work. Earlier this month, Marvel released snapshots of the film's official toys. As it turns out, those toys are already hitting retailers as some Spidey fans have started to find out.

Over the weekend, some people who ordered No Way Home Funko toys have started to receive them in the mail, including the new black and gold Spidey suit and Doctor Strange with his shovel and snow boots.

People are all ready getting there spider-man no way home funko pops pic.twitter.com/mS4y4v8413 — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 25, 2021

Because the film has rumored ties to the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, most expected the film's first teaser to release sometime after Loki blew the multiverse wide open. Now the time has come, Spider-Man fans eagerly await the trailer's release — one quick look at Spider-Man Twitter can prove that.

While Sony still retains the marketing rights for Spider-Man films, Walt Disney Studios marketing head Asad Ayaz previously confirmed the studio was coordinating with Kevin Feige on trailer release details and other potential pieces of marketing collateral.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming features? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!