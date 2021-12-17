Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Guarantees Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Will Be Released Before the Film

✖

Amid the ever-evolving and ever-expanding world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as new movies and Disney+ shows have entered the iconic franchise, one question has lingered on fans' minds — when are we getting the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? With the blockbuster currently poised to debut this December, the lack of official promotional materials for the film has definitely made some Marvel fans anxious. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, a trailer tied to No Way Home is definitely on the way... eventually. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Feige addressed the lack of the No Way Home trailer, and did "guarantee" that it will arrive before the movie is ultimately released.

"Shang-Chi is coming out, the Eternals trailer just came out, but yes on December 17, we have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland," Feige explained. "I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out."

At the moment, the most concrete look at No Way Home thus far has been through Funko POP!s, toys, and other pieces of merchandise — and even then, those figures have only scratched the surface of what is rumored to appear in the film.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

We do know that No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. For more information about all things tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.