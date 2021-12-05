Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Knows Who Bought Avengers Towers (Exclusive)

Throughout the Spider-Man trilogy, a massive mystery has been weaved—and it’s one that has little to do with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) himself. A major plot point in Spider-Man: Homecoming dealt with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) having to move stuff out of Avengers Tower since Tony Stark decided to sell it. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the eponymous web-slinger flew right through the building. While it has yet to be confirmed the skyscraper will actually appear in No Way Home later this month, the movie’s lead suggests he knows just who bought the behemoth.

“Oh that’s right, they sold Avengers Tower,” Holland said to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. After thinking about it a bit, Holland then added, “I do know who bought Avengers Tower!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s when Zendaya quickly stepped in, trying to physically cover Holland’s mouth just in case some other spoilers managed to slip out.

As of 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told us there hadn’t been a decision on who ended up purchasing the building, despite leading fan theories pointing towards Norman Osborn’s OsCorp or the Fantastic Four and their Baxter Building.

“I didn’t see a sign there yet,” the executive said at the time. “How awesome is it seeing [Spider-Man] swing around at the end of [Far From Home], and with the web wings, glide through an under-construction version of Avengers Tower?”

The building was most recently brought up in Hawkeye, where Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) confirmed again it had been sold.

“Do you have any ideas, do you have answers? Do you want to speculate?” Trinh Tran, executive producer of Avengers: Endgame and Disney+’s Hawkeye, told CinemaBlend when asked about the buyers. “I’d love to hear any and all [theories], and we’ll see if it sort of fits into where I think it can be headed towards.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!