Who Bought Avengers Tower? Marvel Producer Teases New Owners

Avengers Tower is under new management. Formerly known as Stark Tower, the Manhattan high-rise owned and operated by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was the headquarters of the Avengers until Earth’s mightiest heroes relocated to a new facility in Upstate New York in Avengers: Age of Ultron. After Stark sold Avengers Tower to an unknown buyer, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) thwarted the Vulture’s (Michael Keaton) plans to steal Avengers tech from the Tower in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The renovated Tower appears again in Spider-Man: Far From Home — set eight years after Homecoming in 2024 — but whose name is on the new lease?

“Do you have any ideas, do you have answers? Do you want to speculate?” Trinh Tran, executive producer of Avengers: Endgame and Disney+’s Hawkeye, told CinemaBlend when asked about the buyers. “I’d love to hear any and all [theories], and we’ll see if it sort of fits into where I think it can be headed towards.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige was similarly evasive when asked about the new tenants of the former Avengers Tower, telling ComicBook in 2019: “I didn’t see a sign there yet. How awesome is it seeing [Spider-Man] swing around at the end of [Far From Home], and with the web wings, glide through an under-construction version of Avengers Tower?”

Fan speculation has named everyone from the Fantastic Four to Spider-Man villain Norman Osborn as the new owners, transforming Avengers Tower into either the Baxter Building or the towering headquarters of Oscorp Industries. (Marvel Studios will reboot the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man director Jon Watts, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin crosses over from the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

In 2019, quickly debunked Internet rumors claimed Far From Home would reveal Osborn to be the mystery buyer behind the Avengers Tower acquisition. When a space and time-traveling Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is transported to an alternate timeline in Disney+’s Loki, the former Avengers Tower is among the ruins of The Void.

In that timeline reset by the Time Variance Authority on behalf of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), “Avengers Tower” was Qeng Tower. In the Marvel comics, a version of Nathaniel Richards — a.k.a. the time lord Kang the Conqueror — purchases Avengers Tower from Stark Industries as Mister Gryphon, the CEO of Qeng Enterprises. Majors returns as Kang, a villainous variant of He Who Remains, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.