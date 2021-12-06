Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Reveals Hilarious On-Set Stunt Story

When a character like Spider-Man comes into the mix, you can best believe there will be some high-octane action sequences and Olympic-quality gymnastics involved. We are, after all, talking about a superhero that swings from one high-rise building to the next. While the action sequences look dynamite on the silver screen, Zendaya says it’s hard to take filming sequences like that seriously because of the effects needed to produce them.

“It’s funny because doing something like that doesn’t feel emotional, it’s just kind of dumb. You’re just laying down, kind of going like this,” Zendaya told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis while kicking her legs in the air. “We did versions of me falling and then versions of me going like this, so I looked like a bug or turtle on my back so it’s not emotional on the day. Edited together though, it looks fantastic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene in question comes from the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Zendaya’s MJ is pushed off a piece of scaffolding, seemingly plunging the character to her imminent death.

Zendaya will now have appeared in her third Spider-Man film, despite not even knowing she was auditioning for the beloved MJ role when first coming in contact with Sony and Marvel Studios.

“We weren’t supposed to know that the script pages that we were reading were for Spider-Man, but I did find out that it was for Spider-Man cause I have good agents,” Zendaya previously revealed to GQ. “But I didn’t know what role I was auditioning for. I just thought it was ‘girl in Spider-Man movie.’ I didn’t really know what character, or what kind of character, they would be. Right before the screen test, they were kind of saying okay these are the characters that we’re reading for, MJ being one of them and I was like ‘Oh, that would be so cool!’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!