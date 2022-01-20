Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Improvised One of Andrew Garfield’s Funniest Scenes

Now that fans have had plenty of time to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the powers that be have finally allowed Andrew Garfield to speak on his role in the major team-up. In a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield has revealed all—including the fact Zendaya completely improvised one of the film’s funniest moments.

When Garfield’s Peter Parker first appears in the film, Zendaya begins pelting him with pieces of bread. As it turns out, that was all on the actor’s own accord, and it quickly got the approval of No Way Home director Jon Watts.

“At first, Zendaya picks up a candlestick or something to like threaten me with in that first scene where I come in, but then there was this basket of bread,” Garfield said on the podcast. “That was her just going, ‘Can I just throw bread at him?’ and [director] Jon [Watts] was like, ‘Yeah, throw bread at him.’”

In that same podcast interview, Garfield expressed his pleasure in being involved with the flick, calling it a full-=circle moment for the character he started to play in Sony’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

“That love has reached me, and the enjoyment of people in theaters has reached me,” Garfield added. “It’s very touching, I find it very deeply moving, because when we started my second Spider-Man film, it petered out. There was a disjointedness there. So for me, coming back and actually getting some more time to have fun with it, and to give the character some closure, and to play and the be the version of Spider-Man that I was always wanting to get to, and to be with Tobey and Tom and the rest of everybody in the movie, that was healing. It was just an incredible full-circle moment,

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

